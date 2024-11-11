Ek Mutho Nobboi: Echoes of an ephemeral decade

The 1990s was a decade of societal transition, caught between innocence and political shifts in Bangladesh. It brings about a series of nostalgic memories, almost all of which are marked by smiling, happy faces.

Bangladesh, along with the rest of the world, was on the cusp of the digital revolution, yet still embraced the pre-internet age. Ek Mutho Nobboi ("A Glimpse of the 90s") is a book set against the backdrop of an era defined by cultural changes, music, fleeting fads, and political shifts.

Author Nayir Iqbal expresses his nostalgia through a dreamlike narrative. He paints a vivid portrait of the collective memories of a generation—the lingering glow of TV screens, the cheerful advertising jingles, the enthusiasm of youth, and the ever-present hum of political changes. The book is an exploration of memory itself, with the author’s own recollections subtly humming throughout the narrative.