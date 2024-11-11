Book review
Ek Mutho Nobboi: Echoes of an ephemeral decade
The 1990s was a decade of societal transition, caught between innocence and political shifts in Bangladesh. It brings about a series of nostalgic memories, almost all of which are marked by smiling, happy faces.
Bangladesh, along with the rest of the world, was on the cusp of the digital revolution, yet still embraced the pre-internet age. Ek Mutho Nobboi ("A Glimpse of the 90s") is a book set against the backdrop of an era defined by cultural changes, music, fleeting fads, and political shifts.
Author Nayir Iqbal expresses his nostalgia through a dreamlike narrative. He paints a vivid portrait of the collective memories of a generation—the lingering glow of TV screens, the cheerful advertising jingles, the enthusiasm of youth, and the ever-present hum of political changes. The book is an exploration of memory itself, with the author’s own recollections subtly humming throughout the narrative.
It begins with a chapter titled “Come on Everybody Smile”—a tagline from a TV ad for toothpaste, capturing an ironic snapshot of a time caught between the innocence of childhood and the complexities of adulthood.
TV ads were so exciting back then that children like me—between the ages of 3 and 6—would watch them for hours, memorizing every single jingle, which we would hum throughout the day.
Those jingles, at the time, were more than just background noise; they were like earworms that defined a generation’s childhood. They contributed to the rapidly changing cultural landscape, shaping life choices, consumer tastes, and even social awareness on various issues such as hygiene, education, and civic responsibility.
The book’s most enticing chapter is about music. Although I was not yet a teenager, I almost remember every song mentioned in the book, as my uncle, in his 20s, and my teenage cousin, would listen to them. While reading, I found myself suddenly humming each of the songs. Ayub Bacchu’s iconic songs “Tara bhora ratte’, ‘Tumi hina’. Rock bands Souls, Miles and such tracks.
TV dramas or movies were a major form of entertainment during that era, without the internet, YouTube, or OTT platforms. One particular drama, Kothao Keu Nei, created a nationwide uproar when its popular protagonist Baker Bhai was sentenced to death. People took to the streets in protest, demanding the death sentence be overturned. It seems almost comical to younger generations today!
Another defining event was the suicide of the popular actor Salman Shah, which devastated many. I remember one of my cousins stopped eating for two days in grief.
The book also recounts the terrifying cyclone of 1991, with a chilling description that will leave you gripped with angst.
It wouldn’t be the 90s without a mention of football. In that era, football was more than just a sport; it was a battleground for national pride. For many Bengalis, the World Cup was a sacred event, but there was also another fierce rivalry—between the two iconic clubs, Abahani and Mohammedan.
The excitement during their matches reached a feverish pitch, and at times, real fights broke out among supporters of the two clubs. Those matches were unlike anything else, an experience beyond words.
Yet, even in these fleeting moments of joy, the undercurrents of political tension and social unrest were never far from the surface.
While the book celebrates the optimism of the 90s, it also confronts the more complex and somber realities of the era. The gruesome rape and murder of Yasmin shook the country.
It was part of a broader wave of social unrest that led to mass movements against the then-dictator, President HM Ershad. The intricate descriptions of the 1991 and 1996 elections resonate today, particularly in light of the recent regime change and the toppling of the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August.
Ek Mutho Nobboi is a poignant tribute to a vanished decade. With vivid memories and nostalgia, author Nayir Iqbal surfs through the time of cultural evolution, political unrest, and fleeting joys. The book takes readers born after the 1990s back to a never-before-seen time where TV jingles, music, and football rivalries defined youth, while undercurrents of social and political tensions shaped the fabric of society. Life was busy, but it did not require the constant hustle of today. It was a time filled with happiness and fond memories, though not without its share of sadness and challenges.