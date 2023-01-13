Power tariff hike: An ominous sign for business

It seems that no one is doing anything anywhere in favour of the traders. We do not find anyone beside us during a bad time. The revenue board (NBR) is extracting tax from us as best it can. The pressure is more on those who pay taxes regularly. But the board is failing to rope in new taxpayers. If the tax collection is geared up through widening the tax range, the pressure on the existing taxpayers will subside to some extent.

The power sector should have been subsidised more in view of the current economic situation, rather than increasing the power tariff. It would push up commodity prices. The businesses have already been poor and the situation would go downhill if the commodity prices rise again. So, I see an ominous sign for business in the coming days.

The author is the president of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA)