How credible will the Gazipur election be?

An election is not just a one-day affair, it is a process. There are some important criteria to determine the correctness of the process. These include: 1. Whether those who want to be candidates in the election will be able to become candidates; 2. Whether there will be credible alternative candidates for the voters to choose from; 3. Whether the candidates will be able to campaign unhindered and will be able to have polling agents; 4. Whether those who wish to vote, will be able to do so freely and without fear; 5. Whether the voters will have access to accurate information about the candidates; 6. Whether there will be control against efforts to influence voters with money or muscle; 7. Whether the media will be able to carry out its duties properly and whether there will be neutral observers present; 8. Whether the use of EVM will be free of manipulation and whether the vote counting will be accurate; 9. Above all, whether the voting process will be transparent, free of manipulation and credible.

The main responsibility of meeting these criteria lies with the Election Commission. The other responsible entity to fulfill the criteria of a model election is the government, that is, the bureaucracy and the law enforcement agencies. The Supreme Court also has a role to play in this regard. The media and the civil society can play significant roles in this matter too.

In the first Gazipur city corporation election of 2013, the criteria of holding a model election were fully met. For example, both Awami League and BNP participated in those polls. According to The Daily Star, 934 media workers acted as the ears and eyes of the public in Gazipur. Also, there were 94 international, and 231 local observers present in Gazipur on the day of the 2013 election.