Challenging Child Marriage in Kurigram: A journey towards a dream

When we say our girls are going to places, we often forget to mention that our girls are going to places with fear- fear of rejection, fear of abuse, fear of harassment, fear of violence. At home, school, office, public places, and even online- where exactly is the fear of violence is not prevalent? And when exactly will we acknowledge that these fears harness the potentials of girls and young women?

In a recent national survey conducted by Plan International Bangladesh, we elicited response from around 12 thousand repondents to understand the existing situation of fear of violence among different concerns against girls and young women in households, educational institutes, workplace, public places, and online sphere.

The study found that 35.3% of girls' parents' fear of sexual harassment is a main cause for their children's marriage, and roughly 25.6% of girls' parents' concern of societal divisiveness is a big factor for the child's marriage. The study also revealed that, nationally 73.8% girls and young women responded that they faced violence and harassment at educational institutions.