Children facing various risks due to prolonged screen time

atchLong before we were housebound due to the coronavirus outbreak, parents used to keep the children engaged with smartphones, tablets, laptops and computers. Before these gadgets were available, we used to keep the children busy with television to avoid trouble. Before the advent of cable TV, children used to eat while memorising movie songs and jingles of advertisements. When the satellite channels came, children imitated talking and walking of their favourite cartoon characters. Instead of being worried, parents were proud of them.

Our life became extremely dependent on smartphones, cellphones, tablets, laptops, computers and internet after the coronavirus outbreak. Online lessons started from elementary to high school. Trapped in the vicious cycle, children are glued to the screen.

Tariq Reza Ali, an associate professor in the vitreo-retina department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), told the media that unlike pre-COVID period, more and more children have been coming for treatment now. “They are coming with eye irritation, red eyes, blinking and watery eyes,” he added.