Déjà vu in Dhaka en route Elysium

His description of a 'photo studio' may confuse the younger 'smartphone' generation, but it brings a smile to the faces those turning grey at the temples when he describes the rudimentary studio as 'a rickety wooden chair, a piece of white cloth, and a wooden camera.'

The passages of the book about New Market remind one of the time when New Market was more than just a shopping centre, it was central to a teenager's life, a part of 'hanging out', the ideal 'adda' spot just as the malls in America were to the teens there.

And when Zaman goes through an old family photo album, the manner in which he describes his feels, also describes how the reader feels in the 'Corridors of Elysium'. He writes that the pictures, "threw the floodgates of nostalgia wide open" and recalls the "tsunami of memories that flooded" him.

People of the author's generation can relate to the sights and sounds, the people and places. The generation of today can grasp a sense of the past. The present, after all, is meaningless without an understanding of the past.

The bicycle shops of Bangshal speak volumes also of the values that families nurtured. There was no such thing as instant gratification back then. To children of today who are used to getting the latest gadget the moment they demand for it, if their parents can afford (often if they can't too, alas!), it may seem appalling that the writer's father didn't get him a cycle until he was in college or that the writer went to school by public bus, his father refusing his mother's suggestion to take him by car. This sentence says it all, "My siblings and I somehow also seemed to be able to instinctively comprehend the undercurrent that set the tone of our family's stance on matters relating to 'need' and 'capacity' and, therefore, usually refrained from making undue demands." O tempora, o mores! Oh, the times, oh the customs!