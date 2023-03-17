Political violence deters women from politics in Bangladesh

The internet has created a new medium for political violence against women. Cyberbullying on social media is another form of violence against women politicians from the national and local levels. In interviews, women from Bangladesh's two major political parties expressed frustration and helplessness against online harassment, which can come from both inside and outside the party.

A nation-level woman leader from an opposition party said- “…the opponents create squads to bully political women who are not only running for a nomination or election but also women who have potential.... Unfortunately, this is not only from the opposition parties; Many times, it’s from her own party—male and even female competitors”.

Family pressure is also a problem. In Bangladesh, family support is essential for women’s advancement in all sectors but particularly politics, which is often considered taboo. In many cases, however, families pressure women to avoid or withdraw from having a political career. In interviews, several women political leaders have shared many instances in which a husband has threatened to divorce his wife for being active in politics.

Physical violence and threats of violence also occur. Rape and death threats are common. Women politicians and activists face hate speech and various threats to themselves and their family members. For example, on September 7, 2022, a female Zila Parishad candidate was returning from an election campaign event when she was waylaid by five men and raped at gunpoint in Bagmara upazila's Mahmingram village. The victim told a newspaper after, "They raped me to stop me from competing in the election".