Stories of Alice Springs, First Nations and new hopes

Majority people in the First Nations Australia writers’ conference we attended were white people. They come from third to fifth generations of aboriginal people. They are talented and established in different fields. Some came from the Melbourne University, some from Sydney University, some from Adelaide or some others from Brisbane. Some of them are involved in filmmaking or in the media, some in publication or other businesses.

From Brisbane came a woman who writes novels. Her first novel will be published next year and she was extremely excited. Her name was Angie Fey Martin. She told me that after working as a government employee for 14 years, she is now concentrating on writing. Her husband is a university professor.

In Australia, stories of the aboriginals or First Nations, especially biographical stories are now popular and valuable in the publishing industry. Going to the event, I realised how important and joyous it is to write literature and poetry as well as to be involved in creative work, being within a developed culture in a developed country.

We stayed in Alice Springs with the people of First Nations for four days in total. Their struggles and their way of speaking, their culture of listening to others in pin drop silence, their spontaneous participation in humor, respecting and appreciating others’ opinions, mentality of helping others, high thoughts and values of the poets and writers- it all invoked a different sort of likeness and learning in me.