Demystifying growing insecurity triggered by the Rohingya crisis

Bangladesh has been struggling with the Rohingya crisis for the past four years, yet no solution is likely soon. Over the years, it seems to have turned into a crisis that only Bangladesh is suffering from and concerned about. From the beginning, in 2017, Bangladesh’s priority and approach to the crisis has remained unchanged – working towards repatriation. But the efforts have so far seen no success. As Rohingyas continue to live in vulnerable conditions in the camps, crime and violence appears to be on the rise and maintaining peace, stability and security in southern Bangladesh is becoming more and more difficult.

The world is getting politically more divided than ever before. Regional powers seem to have no economic or strategic interest in actively supporting Bangladesh in terms of working for Rohingya repatriation. Over the years, the international community and donors have reduced funding for Rohingyas and are gradually leaving the burden more upon Bangladesh alone. But the fact remains that Bangladesh did not contribution to the Rohingyas’ displacement from Rakhine state, nor was it a party in the conflict.