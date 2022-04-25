Denouncing or protesting is not unpatriotic

Iqbal Bano in 1986 took to the stage before an audience of 50,000 and sang Hum Dekhenge (We will see) while the crowds roared like a fierce ocean. Her act of defiance was against Zia-ul-Huq. She was draped in a black saree, black to be interpreted as the symbol of protest and saree was prohibited by the then Pakistani president Zia. We saw that song, originally a poem by acclaimed poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, was again stirred by Indian protestors against the bill for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Any civilized society grants its people of the rights to protest and express their views against any evil.

Protest, the inviolable right of a citizen, is often despised by the evil elements of society or state. New laws are introduced, unlawful detention and raids are conducted, to silence the voices that make them uncomfortable. Just a day ago police put a mother and her teenage son behind bars for more than 13 hours for protesting against the encroachment of a playground in Kalabagan in the capital for constructing building. The mother whose son might have grown up playing in the ground could not bear the very field to be occupied. The city is already converting into a concrete jungle, where children are growing confined in their two or three BHK apartment and nowhere to play.