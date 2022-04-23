Development sustainable how long amid corruption and lack of democracy?

Professor Shanta Devarajan teaches the Practice of Development at Georgetown University. He had been acting lead economist at the World Bank. He worked in Bangladesh too and visited frequently. He recently wrote an article on Bangladesh and Sudan. The main factor was the progress of these two countries despite all odds. He mainly wrote about the mystery of Bangladesh's economic development.

One thing circulated about Bangladesh at the global stage is the 'Bangladesh Paradox.' This means that the way the mismanagement and corruption has spread in Bangladesh, the country is supposed to not make any progress. Still the country is doing so. This contradiction is being called 'Bangladesh Paradox'.

Shanta Devarajan in his article wrote about five types of paradoxes. 1. Growth amid corruption. 2. Getting good results in human development despite comparatively little role of the government. 3. One of the characteristics of Bangladesh industrial policies is not rule or policy, rather deals are the main factor and that under influential people. 4. Bangladesh's tax and GDP ratio is very little, only 9 per cent. With so little income, macro economy remains stable. 5. Huge default loan in the Bangladesh banking sector and various types of fragility. Bangladesh is successful in the micro credit sector.

How did Bangladesh make progress despite that? Shanta Devarajan thinks there is relation between the history of the country and the geographical situation. Bangladesh is mainly a densely populated country. People are of the same ilk. As a result, any type of concept or idea and innovation spreads fast. For example, the entire country quickly adopted the concept of family planning after a few number of NGOs started to introduce people with the birth control methods in the seventies. Same thing happened when Muhammad Yunus introduced the micro credit. Again when the government launched bonded warehouse facilities, the entrepreneurs got the opportunity to import raw materials and to export garments. The garment industries have grown in a sustainable manner. The government has been able to keep the macro economy stable despite less revenue collection. Bangladesh always abide by the programmes of International Monetary Fund (IMF).