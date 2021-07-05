Dhaka University’s glorious past, dull present, uncertain future

When Ershad took over power, his party formed a student front, but then in two elections during that time, DUCSU was in the control of the anti-government Chhatra Sangram Parishad and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal. If given a fair chance to vote, the students of Dhaka University never vote for the pro-government students organisations.

Therein lies the change. From 1991, the elected civilian governments were unwilling to allow the anti-government students to take control of DUCSU and so they did not allow the DUSCU elections to take place. The campus went into control of the pro-government student organisations and the position of the anti-government elements in campus became precarious. And the teachers who were caught up in this partisan subservience, also became involved in this process. The voice of protest was silenced completely. The task of the teachers and students was simply to drum up unconditional support for everything that the government did. As a result, anomalies have become the norm and the downslide in the quality of the university has become unstoppable. The main objective of politics among the university’s teachers and students is financial gain, posts and positions, not accumulating or generating knowledge or fighting for rights.

What lies in the future of this beloved educational institution? Dhaka University is no isolated island so it would be high hopes to expect healthy politics to be restored here alone. The educationists and the education administration must think of ways to bring a halt to this downslide and place Dhaka University in some position of dignity. Those who want to indulge in opportunist politics can do so. But let there be some additional facilities for those who actually want to cultivate knowledge. Rather than just opening up new departments, the competence of the existing departments should be increased. Let there be increased allocations for research. Let the sick propensity to increase the number of students be stopped and bring about a balance between the number of admissions and the hall facilities for the students.