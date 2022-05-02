Distributive justice and US donation of Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh

According to Our World in Data, as of 25 April, 78.2 percent people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 inoculations, 70.5 percent people are fully vaccinated and 7.4 percent people has received booster jabs. The rate of vaccination in Bangladesh in South Asia third highest next to Bhutan and Maldives in covering the targeted 80 percent of the population. The cost of vaccination is more than US 2.3 billion in the country, although Transparency International of Bangladesh has raised allegation of corruption in the process.

First, second, and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic have heartbreaking impacts all over the world and the division between haves and have-nots in terms of accessibility and affordability of medicines and vaccines render an imaginable but gruesome picture. As per recent data, a total of 29,127 people died of Covid-19 out of 1.95 million cases in Bangladesh while the grim statistics of 6.23 million of deaths worldwide.

Due to contribution of free donation of Covid-19 vaccines by rich countries to poor ones, the pace of vaccination has been escalated in poor countries. Bangladesh is lucky enough to receive the gifts of such vaccines from many countries especially from the U.S. But ironically, only 15.3 percent people in low-income countries have received at least one dose while 65.2 percent of the world population has received at least one dose. So, still there is lot of scope for the rick nations to contribute for poor ones. Considering the dire necessity of the Covid-19 vaccination, the affluent nations should render their economic hands for the least developed and poor countries so that they can administer the vaccination campaign smoothly expediting the concept of distributive justice.

Emdadul Haque is an Independent Human Rights Researcher and Freelance Contributor based in Dhaka. Reach out at [email protected] and on Twitter @emdadlaw