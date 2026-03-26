Arrest of 1/11 figure Masud Uddin: Army intervention and crisis of democracy

Retired Lieutenant General Masud Uddin Chowdhury of the Bangladesh Army has been arrested. Apart from HM Ershad, there are few precedents in Bangladesh of such a high-ranking military officer being arrested. The issue of civil–military relations in the country’s politics remains highly sensitive and is often kept beyond public debate in the name of national security.

Recently, a high-profile case involving enforced disappearances and killings has emerged at the International Crimes Tribunal, where proceedings are underway against several retired and serving military officers. One key question that has arisen is whether military personnel should be tried under military law or under ordinary civil law. In such contexts, the special status of the armed forces tends to be emphasised.

The cases currently filed against Masud Uddin concern criminal offences. He is no longer in military service. His arrest has sparked speculation that the government may revisit his role during the 1/11 upheaval and the subsequent military-backed caretaker government.