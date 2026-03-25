Masud Uddin Chowdhury: 1/11, power, reward and controversy

During the 1/11 political upheaval in 2007, he was a highly influential military officer operating behind the scenes of power. His name was associated with the National Coordination Committee on Combating Serious Crimes, the arrest of top political leaders, special detention facilities, and political reconfiguration.

After the return of an elected government, his service tenure was extended. He later became a Member of Parliament and got involved in business. For years, he remained a figure of discussion, criticism and controversy. That same retired Lieutenant General Masud Uddin Chowdhury was arrested on Monday night and placed on a five-day remand.

The fate of this once-powerful figure has once again brought into focus longstanding questions about the relationship between politics, the military and power during one of Bangladesh’s most unusual periods.

According to various sources, Masud Uddin Chowdhury was one of the main architects of the 1/11 political changeover. At the time, he served as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division based in Savar.

He is said to have worked closely with the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in shaping the overall plan. There were also discussions at the time suggesting that then Army Chief General Moeen U Ahmed was initially hesitant, though he later became part of the process.