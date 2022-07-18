Narail incident: How will the administration avoid liability?

According to the administration, security was tightened at the spot. District Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police, UNO and many government officials were present at the spot. Law enforcement personnel were deployed in every neighbourhood. Yet how could such attack take place is quite surprising. It does not matter how many administration officials went to the scene or how many members of law enforcement were deployed; what matters is whether they were able to prevent attacks, vandalism and arson.

Deepali Rani Saha, one of the victims of the attack, said the police arrived on Friday morning and assured them that security had been beefed up. Still, a group of people came and looted their house and left while another group set the house on fire. They were hiding in another house out of fear. According to media reports, the attackers were not large in number. Amid the patrols of law enforcers, they divided into separate groups of 10 to 12 and attacked the houses of the minorities.