Haphazard technical education: Why this neglect of youth’s future?

In the reality of Bangladesh’s employment scenario, there is no alternative to technical education. This is because out of the 2.2 to 2.3 million youths entering the labour market each year, formal, decent employment is generated for only 300,000 across both the public and private sectors. Furthermore, 800,000 to 900,000 youths are forced to migrate abroad every year—primarily to Middle Eastern countries—in search of work.

The stark reality, however, is that our youths are compelled to settle for low-cost, low-skilled labour both at home and abroad due to a lack of skills. Yet, if these students could be skilled in various vocational trades through technical education, they would not only transform their own fortunes but also breathe new life into the country's economy.

While policymakers in the country are often heard expressing optimism regarding technical education, the reality presents quite the opposite picture. Although the SSC (vocational) curriculum was first introduced in 1995, it has not been possible to establish this education system on a well-coordinated framework even after 31 years.

Owing to the absence of a comprehensive plan, there has merely been an expansion in the number of technical educational institutions. Quality education cannot be imparted due to a critical shortage of qualified and competent teachers, laboratories, and educational tools.