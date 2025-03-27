Editorial
Risk of Tuberculosis: No alternative to increasing government funding
Following Donald Trump’s assumption of office as the President of the United States for the second term, his announcement to halt USAID assistance globally is set to disrupt various programmes across different sectors in developing countries, including Bangladesh, particularly in education and healthcare.
As a result of the discontinuation of USAID support, numerous employees engaged in these programmes have already lost their jobs, while many others are at risk of unemployment in the near future.
According to a report published in Prothom Alo on 24 March, the cessation of USAID funding has hindered tuberculosis detection efforts, leaving 17 per cent of tuberculosis patients undiagnosed.
As per the World Health Organisation, Bangladesh is among the seven countries with a high prevalence of both general and drug-resistant tuberculosis. Despite the long-running National Tuberculosis Control programme, the lack of improvement in the situation remains a matter of concern.
According to the World Health Organisation’s Global Report 2024, approximately 379,000 people in Bangladesh are affected by tuberculosis each year. Data from the National Tuberculosis Control Programme indicates that, in the past year, they successfully identified 313,624 tuberculosis cases across the country. This means that 65,376 suspected patients or 17 per cent, remain undiagnosed.
Due to the lack of medical treatment, these undiagnosed patients are contributing to the further spread of the disease.
It is worth noting that for nearly 25 years, several NGOs, including BRAC, have been assisting the government in tuberculosis control efforts. The international centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) has also provided support to government programmes.
Since the World Health Organisation declared tuberculosis a global public health emergency in 1993, the Government of Bangladesh, in collaboration with private organisations, has been actively working to control the disease.
Tuberculosis screening, medication and treatment are provided entirely free of charge to all citizens. Patients are kept under close monitoring, as any negligence or irregularities in their treatment can significantly reduce their chances of recovery.
In the past, tuberculosis was surrounded by various superstitions. If a family member was diagnosed with the disease, the information was often kept secret. There was a common belief that those who contracted tuberculosis had no chance of survival. However, such misconceptions have significantly diminished over time and tuberculosis is no longer considered an incurable disease. With proper medical treatment, patients can fully recover.
Due to both governmental and non-governmental initiatives, the situation had come under considerable control. Officials involved with the National Tuberculosis Control programme have stated that, despite the lack of foreign assistance, tuberculosis prevention programmes will continue without interruption.
Professor Asif Mahmud Mostafa, a specialist in respiratory diseases and secretary general of the Bangladesh Lung Foundation told Prothom Alo that the discontinuation of USAID funding will have a direct impact on the tuberculosis control programme.
He emphasised that the Ministry of Health must ensure the optimal utilisation of government infrastructure and human resources while also increasing budget allocations for tuberculosis management.
A senior official of the National Tuberculosis Control Programme has highlighted the importance of training government healthcare professionals in managing drug-resistant tuberculosis. While his statement is reassuring, it is imperative to restructure the entire programme to ensure the identification and treatment of every tuberculosis patient. There appears to be no room for delays or negligence in this regard.