Risk of Tuberculosis: No alternative to increasing government funding

Following Donald Trump’s assumption of office as the President of the United States for the second term, his announcement to halt USAID assistance globally is set to disrupt various programmes across different sectors in developing countries, including Bangladesh, particularly in education and healthcare.

As a result of the discontinuation of USAID support, numerous employees engaged in these programmes have already lost their jobs, while many others are at risk of unemployment in the near future.

According to a report published in Prothom Alo on 24 March, the cessation of USAID funding has hindered tuberculosis detection efforts, leaving 17 per cent of tuberculosis patients undiagnosed.