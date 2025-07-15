Fair election: EC must show its commitment through action

Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin in a recent interview with BBC Bangla,has expressed a firm determination about the upcoming national parliamentary elections. He said although the law-and-order situation poses challenges, holding a fair election is still possible.

The interview also addressed issues such as the registration of new parties, allocation of electoral symbols, and the ban on certain activities of the ruling Awami League. However, the most important points discussed were the law-and-order situation and the impartiality of the election commission (EC).

We believe that in order to hold a free, fair, and credible election, not only the constitutional body like the EC, but also the government, public administration, law enforcement agencies, competing political parties, and candidates all must act responsibly.

Nowhere in the world can an election commission alone conduct a truly fair election. Managing an election requires hundreds of thousands of personnel, which no commission possesses on its own.

Therefore, they have to rely on the government’s manpower. In this context, the neutrality and integrity of those involved in the election process on behalf of the government become crucial.