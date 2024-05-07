Train accidents continue: What about passenger safety?

It took more than 31 hours for the rail authorities to repair the rail tracks after a passenger train collided with a freight train at Joydebpur railway station on Friday, resulting in immense suffering to passengers. Many passengers had even waited at stations for long.

The collision between the Tangail commuter train and the freight train happened in Joydebpur due to the mistake of the signalman, leaving four people including the locomaster injured. The next day on Saturday, two trains avoided a frontal collision on the Bangabandhu Bridge because of the intelligence of the locomaster of one of the trains. On that day, the Dhaka-bound Maitree Express, coming from Kolkata, was kept waiting on the newly-built rail track no. 5 around 2:15pm. At that time, the Rajshahi-bound Dhumketu Express, coming from Dhaka, was ordered to enter on rail track no. 4, but the station master and the pointsman mistakenly entered the train on the track on. 5. Having seen another train standing, the locomaster of Dhumketu Express stopped his train immediately.