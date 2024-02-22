Cyber security case after bail: Is speaking in public interest a crime?

How could the posters such as ‘City dwellers want servers, not exploiters’ or ‘Why are people burdened with holding tax’ become slanderous to anyone? There is no law in the country prohibiting putting up posters on civic issues and concerns. Raising a voice on these public interest issues cannot be deemed as any crime.

There is an allegation that Awami League’s internal conflict in Mymensingh was behind the case of Shamim Ashraf. The posters he designed in the last parliamentary elections played a role in creating public opinion in favor of a winning candidate and against the losing candidate. That’s why the defeated candidate wanted an explanation from Shamim after the election. The defeated candidate is none other than the brother of Ikramul Haque, who is the immediate past mayor of the city corporation and a candidate in the mayoral election scheduled for 9 March.

Why should a young poet and graphic designer pay the price of Awami League’s internal conflict? In the past, the influential people would incarcerate accused people just by suing them under the Digital Security Act. The Mymensingh City Corporation has set a bad precedent of ensuring arrest of accused under section 54 first as many sections of the Cyber Security Act are bailable.

We demand withdrawal of the case against Shamim Ashraf without further delay.