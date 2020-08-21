21 August grenade attack verdict should be implemented

The judicial court ruled in the case earlier which is now awaiting a decision in the high court. Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said the appeal and death reference hearing on the court's verdict would be a priority in the high court. The people want the appeal to be disposed of as soon as possible and the culprits to be punished. At the same time, steps should be taken to bring back the convicted fugitives.

The grenade attack on 21 August is as barbaric as the 15 August massacre in the history of Bangladesh. This incident has given rise to insurmountable doubt and mistrust in national politics. It has damaged the trend of understanding in politics. Bangladesh Nationalist Party will have to take responsibility for the grenade attack on 21 August due to its inability to carry out justice as the then ruling political party and the involvement of the party's people in the incident. We do not think that BNP can avoid the responsibility of the attack by keeping those leaders who were convicted in the verdict of the case in the party.