Teachers' vacant posts must be filled

Our education system faces various challenges at all levels. One pressing concern is the shortage of teachers in government secondary schools. The recent Prothom Alo report sheds light on the alarming situation, revealing that many schools are operating with less than half of the required teaching staff.
As per the National Education Policy of 2010, the recommended student-teacher ratio should be 1:30 on average. However, the current reality shows that there is only one teacher for approximately 38 students on average. In government secondary schools specifically, this ratio has further worsened to one teacher for every 52 students. The Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BBEIS) reports that there are a total of 20,960 secondary level educational institutions, including both schools and colleges, throughout the country. Out of these, 684 institutions are government-run.
The combined number of secondary school students in both public and private schools exceeds 10 million, while the total count of teachers stands at 266,568. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) indicates that there are currently 1,817 vacant positions for assistant teachers, along with vacancies in education officer roles.
Despite secondary level institutions comprising over 80 per cent of the educational institutions under DSHE, the involvement of secondary teachers in education policymaking is considered secondary. In many instances, decisions from higher authorities are directly implemented without significant input from secondary teachers.
The condition of secondary level education is distressing, with students being the most adversely affected. The absence of necessary teachers raises the crucial question of who will provide education to these students. Regrettably, despite being aware of the teacher crisis, the DSHE has not taken any action. Shahab Uddin Mahmud, the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Government Secondary Teachers' Association, expressed that it is the responsibility of the DSHE to address and resolve the issues pertaining to secondary education at the policy-making level within higher authorities and the government.
However, being responsible for both college and secondary education DSHE faces excessive workload. Some policymakers argue against establishing a separate department. Was the recommendation to form separate department in education policy by eminent educators of the country unrealistic?
Teachers also face problems regarding promotion. Most of the government secondary teachers retire without promotion after serving in the same post for 30 to 35 years. In 2018, the post of ninth grade called 'Senior Teacher' was created and many were promoted to the posts in June 2021. But the implementation is stuck as the BCS recruitment rules for promotion to the next post of 'Assistant Headmaster and Assistant District Education Officer' was not amended.
Secondary teachers complain that despite secondary level institutions comprising over 80 per cent of the educational institutions under DSHE, the involvement of secondary teachers in education policymaking is trivial. Development of education is not possible without teachers. Vacant teaching posts in government secondary schools should be filled on priority basis. The officials of the DSHE should remember that the coaching business will remain prevalent if adequate teachers are not appointed in every educational institution. Therefore deterioration in the quality of education cannot be stopped.