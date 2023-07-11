Teachers' vacant posts must be filled

Our education system faces various challenges at all levels. One pressing concern is the shortage of teachers in government secondary schools. The recent Prothom Alo report sheds light on the alarming situation, revealing that many schools are operating with less than half of the required teaching staff.

As per the National Education Policy of 2010, the recommended student-teacher ratio should be 1:30 on average. However, the current reality shows that there is only one teacher for approximately 38 students on average. In government secondary schools specifically, this ratio has further worsened to one teacher for every 52 students. The Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BBEIS) reports that there are a total of 20,960 secondary level educational institutions, including both schools and colleges, throughout the country. Out of these, 684 institutions are government-run.