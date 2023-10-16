Survey reveals grim picture: Let the youth speak

The Citizen’s Platform conducted an online survey to highlight the thoughts and opinions of the youth in September and the first week of October. A total of 5,075 youths aged between 18 and 35 took part in the survey. They were asked about their participation in vote and politics, policy involvement and existing conditions of freedom of expression and representativeness in the country.

The answers the youth provided not only on freedom of expression but on the society as a whole and economy and politics paints an extremely distressing picture. As per the demography, youths constitute the largest section of adults in the country now but neither the state’s development philosophy nor its existing nature of democracy is being able to hold their aspirations. No development could be sustainable keeping the youths devoid of hope and out of the democratic process.

Among the youths who took part in the survey, 69.4 per cent identified corruption and nepotism as the prime obstacles to development. This is not the findings in the youth survey only. Rather, corruption has been identified as the main obstacle to development in various researches conducted by the government and non-government agencies.