Let the killing of rivers come to halt

When the National River Conservation Commission is struggling to determine the number of rivers, river encroaches are occupying rivers one after another. Being victims of the greed of these encroachers, small or big, all rivers are in a moribund state. Although some encroachers don't occupy rivers directly, they have destroyed rivers by extracting earth and sand from the banks.

Selim Khan, a sand extractor from Chandpur, remains untouchable although the matter came up for discussion at different occasions. He is a chairman of a union parishad and involved in the politics of Awami League. He does not care about local administration, law enforcing agencies or the Water Development Board.

Prorthom Alo in an investigation found Selim Khan earlier did politics of Jatiya Party. During the four-party alliance government, he had association with top leaders of BNP. When Awami League came to power in 2009, he donned the identity of close associate of local member of parliament (Chandpur-3) and current education minister Dipu Moni.