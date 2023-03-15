Where irregularities in recruitment become rules

But, several appointments were made other than the advertised posts at Chittagong University in the last two years. Recently, 19 teachers resigned from administrative posts protesting against the appointments that were made violating rules and regulations. Proctor, provost and assistant proctors were also among these teachers.

Five phone conversations on the money transaction in appointing teachers, officers and employees were leaked last year. These conversations were between two job candidates and the personal assistant of vice chancellor, Khaled Misbahul, and the university’s Comptroller of Accounts Office employee Ahmed Hossain. Khaled Misbahul was also in charge of deputy examination controller and he was removed from the post of the personal assistant following the leak of the phone conversation. It was a minor punishment for a major crime.