How audacious of the contractors to beat up a project director

Together they run the contract business. As the project manager did not grant their wish this time, they beat him up together and broke the glass of his table.

After project director Golam Yazdani took charge, the unscrupulous quarters saw red for not being able to take unfair advantage. The case statement described nearly 15 to 20 license holding contractors of the city corporation gathered in front of the project director’s office on the fourth floor of the main building at around 3:30 pm on Monday.

They started abusing the PD after barging into his room. Suddenly, contractor named Kangkan, Ferdous and Subhash punched the project manager by the collar of his shirt. They tore his shirt and removed his belt. Another contractor Sahabuddin brought out a rod from inside his shirt and broke the glass of the table. He tried to hit the project manager on the head. The office assistant Tilak Singh managed to prevent the blow somehow.