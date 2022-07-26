Construct embankment in Kalapara to end people’s suffering

A member of local union parishad said a total of 18 points at Chandupara embankment are at risk. The locals urge the authorities build up a sustainable embankment quickly.

BWDB executive engineer in Kalapara, however, claimed that the embankment can’t be built as the local people are reluctant to give their lands for construction. Locals demand that the embankment is built at a close proximity of Rabnabad Channel. But the embankment would not be sustainable if it is built as per the wish of the locals. The money earmarked for construction of the dam has been returned due to non-cooperation of the locals.

He assured of trying to build the embankment soon taking the local people’s consent. He hopes the local administration and the people’s representatives would bury the hatchet, if there any, regarding the reconstruction of the embankment. Let all the sufferings of the village end by construction of an embankment.