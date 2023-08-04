Stalemate at RUET: Appoint VC immediately

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has been running without a Vice-Chancellor for a year. This is in Bangladesh, the land where everything is possible. A university has students, teachers, administration, but the main guardian - the Vice-Chancellor - is absent. That post has been left vacant by the concerned government policy makers for long.

The Ministry of Education did the bare minimum by instructing a teacher to run the day-to-day administrative. Then when the teacher in charge also resigned, the administrative and academic activities of the university were disrupted.

The matter made headlines in Prothom Alo on Thursday - ‘RUET at a standstill, no vice-chancellor for a year’. The examinations of students, as well as the promotion of teachers, is currently at a standstill. Even the necessary clearance for students planning to go abroad for higher education or medical treatment are not being met. One might question whether the officials of the Ministry of Education and UGC are addressing this matter with the seriousness it deserves.