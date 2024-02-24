Editorial
Forest protected by removing dam: Why case won't be filed against ex-MP?
Prothom Alo ran a report on 1 February on the creation of an artificial lake to cultivate fish by submerging 2,500 acres of the Borohatia forest in Lohagara of Chattogram. Following that report, the authorities became active and removed the dam built illegally in the reserved forest. We thank the authorities since there are a very few examples of any government agency or office acting immediately following any media report.
Prothom Alo wrote an editorial on 5 February demanding legal actions against the forest grabbers. Former lawmaker of Awami League from Chattogram-15 constituency, Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, was behind ‘the influential people creating an artificial lake by submerging forest’. He, however, claimed neither he nor any of his associates were responsible for grabbing the forest and building the dam.
On the other hand, the forest department said when they planned to take action against those involved in the construction of the dam, the former member of parliament intervened, and he once called the responsible people of the forest department and another time he conveyed his wish over the telephone.
Influential people built this dam on the Sonakani in January 2021 and created an artificial lake by submerging about 2,500 acres of forest land in Chattogram. The dam, which was 20 feet wide and 100 feet high, hampered cultivation on 4,225 acres of land, destroyed thousands of trees of various species and damaged its biodiversity.
Compensation must be collected from the former lawmaker and his followers for the damage caused by the dam.
The forest department managed to remove the dam as Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi is no longer a lawmaker. He contested the 7 January election on Awami League’s ticket and conceded defeat to the independent candidate. According to the media report, the forest department filed two separate cases against 15 people including the assistant personal secretary (APS) of the former lawmaker.
Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi’s APS Erfanul Karim was made the prime accused in a case and four others were also named in it while 10 people including two who are close to Erfanul Karim – Md Nasir Uddin and Manzur Alam were named in another case. Erfanul Karim is a member of the Chattogram Zila Parishad (Lohagara) and the Awami League’s Satkania upazila unit.
But why will no case be filed against the former lawmaker? Influential people used his power and operated businesses by building the dam in the forest. Many a time the government files cases against leaders-activists of opposition on the pretext of obstructing government duty, and here the former lawmaker himself is obstructed from taking legal action. So, why will he not face a lawsuit?
The forest department said about 500,000 trees of various species including gamari, segun, chikrashi and arjun died because of this artificial lake. The submerged area was also a route for elephant movement and habitation of various species of animals.
The extent of destruction came to the fore after the water receded. Now, the atmosphere of the forest must be restored and the forest department must do it. But the good news is a herd of wild elephants has been seen several days after the dam was removed. If the forest can be recovered, the area will turn into a sanctuary and habitation for elephants and other animals.