Forest protected by removing dam: Why case won't be filed against ex-MP?

But why will no case be filed against the former lawmaker? Influential people used his power and operated businesses by building the dam in the forest. Many a time the government files cases against leaders-activists of opposition on the pretext of obstructing government duty, and here the former lawmaker himself is obstructed from taking legal action. So, why will he not face a lawsuit?

The forest department said about 500,000 trees of various species including gamari, segun, chikrashi and arjun died because of this artificial lake. The submerged area was also a route for elephant movement and habitation of various species of animals.

The extent of destruction came to the fore after the water receded. Now, the atmosphere of the forest must be restored and the forest department must do it. But the good news is a herd of wild elephants has been seen several days after the dam was removed. If the forest can be recovered, the area will turn into a sanctuary and habitation for elephants and other animals.