Chattogram inundated: Why is there no integrated plan?

Most parts of Chattogram city have been submerged in the past three days of rain, disrupting public lives. Even the courtyard of the city mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury's house and the adjacent road were under knee-deep water. City dwellers were seen to use boats as means of transport in many areas.

Every year during the monsoon season, a significant portion of Chattogram city gets submerged. When tidal water mixes with monsoon rain, the situation becomes extreme. Despite being known as the hub of the country's economy and holding the title of commercial capital, the condition of the city does not seem to concern the government's policymakers. Instead, different government agencies tend to pass the blame onto one another for the waterlogging issue, while it is the people who suffer the consequences.