Revised ADP: How long health and education sectors to remain neglected

The allocation in health and education sectors is relatively low in the annual development programme (ADP) in Bangladesh. The experts, however, say an increase in allocation in these two sectors will be deemed as an investment in the nation’s future. Like the developed countries, many developing nations allocate more funds to these two sectors.

Prothom Alo recently ran a report titled ‘Education, health sector allocation decreases in revised ADP’. We are concerned about it. Sources at the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the planning ministry said the size of the revised ADP decreased by Tk 180 billion while allocation decreased by Tk 120 billion in the education sector and Tk 50 billion in the health sector due to slow progress in project implementation.