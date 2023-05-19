Dhaka WASA MD should be held in check

If the feud between Dhaka WASA chairman and managing director (MD) was personal, we might have had nothing to say. But the rift between the two top officials of the organisation that is responsible to provide water service to nearly 20 million people in Dhaka and its adjacent areas, is totally unwarranted.

Any autonomous organisation runs according to the decisions of the board of directors. But Taqsem A Khan, who has been the managing director of Dhaka WASA for more than a decade, often overlooks the board's decisions and instructions. He works at his will. He even continued his duties as MD when he was on vacation abroad.