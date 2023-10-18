Political programmes shouldn't be held causing public sufferings

The ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP have been holding programmes almost everyday in the lead-up to the 12th national election. In a democratic society, any political party or organisation can hold meetings and rallies to present their policy and plans to the people. However, they must keep in mind that normal life should not be disrupted due to these meetings and rallies.

Traffic congestion is a persistent issue in Dhaka, a city with a population of 150 million. When the two major parties hold rallies on the same day, the situation worsens, and the people have been suffering for the last couple of months. Rallies and meetings are occurring almost every day. Professional bodies have also taken to the streets to assert their demands. Moreover, the movements of VIPs have exacerbated the situation.

Offices, educational institutions, factories, and private organizations remain open on working days, with thousands of people from these organizations commuting to and from work. In normal circumstances, they already have to endure several hours of waiting on the streets. Given this situation, it's easy to grasp the worsening scenario when large rallies take place in Dhaka.

Employees from various offices start their journey home in the afternoon and often arrive home late into the night due to the traffic. Despite the recent opening of a segment of the elevated expressway to traffic, a certain side of the city is experiencing stagnation instead of a reduction in traffic congestion.