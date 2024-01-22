Gas crisis: A search for domestic sources essential

The gas crisis in Chattogram region took a serious turn when the gas supply from the floating LNG terminal at Maheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar was stopped due to a technical error at around 10:00 pm on Thursday. Though the supply resumed after fixing the fault at the terminal at around 10:30 pm on Friday, the situation has not yet normalised.

Gas crisis in the eastern region pervaded Chattogram, which is under jurisdiction of Karnaphuli Distribution Company (KGDCL), and Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni and Lakshmipur districts that are under Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company. Apart from this, Narayanganj, under Titus Gas, has also been hit by this crisis. A major portion of LNG is supplied to these districts alongside the national grid.

Not only in the Chattogram region, gas supply in other parts of the country is also much less than the normal amount. As a result, many families are not able to light stoves and long queues of vehicles have appeared in front of many CNG stations. Professor and head of the Petroleum and Mining Engineering department at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Sanaul Rabbi, advised to have alternative measures to prevent such disasters.