DSA case dismissal: Let this precedent be followed in other cases as well

The recent dismissal of a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) against the former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and BNP leader Mizanur Rahman alias Minu has set an example. This law has often been misused as a means to harass individuals, using allegations of defamation or hurting sentiments.

The case against Mizanur Rahman Minu, filed on behalf of Rajshahi-4 constituency member of parliament Enamul Haque, by one of the officials of Enamul Haque's business firm, Ena Group, has been dismissed by Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat. The judge ruled that there is no legal basis to pursue the case further.

It was noted that the person who filed the case, Parvez Hossain, did not stand as a direct complainant, nor was any of his close friends or relatives involved in the matter. As a result, since there was no personal harm inflicted by Mizanur Rahman Minu's comments, the case was ultimately dismissed.