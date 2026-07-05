Why are so many students are missing the HSC exams?

The fact that 36 per cent of students are not sitting for this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations once again lays bare the alarming state of Bangladesh’s education system.

It also reflects a troubling lack of attention by policymakers to the future of the country’s next generation. Such a massive dropout between the secondary and higher secondary levels is a serious warning for both society and the state.

Falling out of the mainstream education system means that a significant proportion of these young people risk becoming an unskilled workforce, with long-term consequences for both individuals and the nation.