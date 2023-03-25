Tuberculosis eradication needs integrated action

Every two hours one person contracts drug-resistant tuberculosis. And one dies every 12 minutes. In 2015, there were 45 deaths from tuberculosis in every 100,000. In 2021 that fell to 25. Concerned officials will certainly agree that this progress is not satisfactory.

Health minister Zahid Maleque also admitted that Bangladesh is one of the eight countries with the highest prevalence of TB patients. He said that 82 per cent of the TB patients received medical treatment. Our question is, why not 100 per cent?

There was a time when TB was considered a taboo and there were all sorts of slogans out there, proclaiming there was no cure for TB, that TB meant death. But we have moved ahead from that situation. Now there are slogans saying that TB is curable. But this cure won't happen automatically. If anyone contracts the TB germ, it must be identified as early as possible and then medical treatment must be provided. Monitoring must be stepped up to make sure no one stops treatment midway. Poor people with TB must be given financial assistance along with medical treatment.