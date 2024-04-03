Old age home: Take action against corrupt officials

What could be more unfortunate, if the committee made up of elderly people for the welfare of elderly gets involved in irregularities and corruption and whim? Why would that be? The institution for the elderly is not safe in the hands of people who get involved in irregularities. In that case, it was a right decision that the Department of Social Services cancelled the committee and appointed an administrator there. But this institution cannot run indefinitely with an administrator.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the Bangladesh Association for the Aged and Institute of Geriatric Medicine (BAAIGM) in Agargaon of the capital is on the verge of destruction due to internal disputes and various irregularities and corruption and whim of some people.

A report by a four-member committee formed by the government on 28 March last year also spoke about irregularities and the sorry state of the institution registered under the Department of Social Services. The investigation committee found the allegations of recruitment of staff through various irregularities, various types of corruption and sexual harassment against an official true.

Some 117 officers and employees of the BAAIGM are not getting their salaries for one year. In this situation, they have been on strike for half an hour every day since 3 February this year.