CDA Development projects: What is the responsibility of city corporation? 

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is responsible for overseeing the planned development of Chattogram city and its surrounding areas, known as a commercial capital.

However, instead of fulfilling this role, they have taken on projects beyond their jurisdiction and capacity, causing suffering to the city dwellers. The organization, established in 1959, currently employs 320 people, which falls short of the 519 posts that need to be filled.

According to a Prothom Alo news report, the Chattogram Development Authority has undertaken 25 projects worth Tk 180 billion in 15 years, but has failed to complete even one of them within the stipulated time. In 2017, despite lacking experience in digging and maintaining canals and drains, CDA undertook a major project costing Tk 56.16 billion.

This project was supposed to be completed in three years but has not been finished even after six years. As a result, the city dwellers face floods and waterlogging every year. Prior to this, Chattogram City Corporation used to manage the issue of waterlogging.