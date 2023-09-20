CDA Development projects: What is the responsibility of city corporation? 

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is responsible for overseeing the planned development of Chattogram city and its surrounding areas, known as a commercial capital.
However, instead of fulfilling this role, they have taken on projects beyond their jurisdiction and capacity, causing suffering to the city dwellers. The organization, established in 1959, currently employs 320 people, which falls short of the 519 posts that need to be filled.
According to a Prothom Alo news report, the Chattogram Development Authority has undertaken 25 projects worth Tk 180 billion in 15 years, but has failed to complete even one of them within the stipulated time. In 2017, despite lacking experience in digging and maintaining canals and drains, CDA undertook a major project costing Tk 56.16 billion.
This project was supposed to be completed in three years but has not been finished even after six years. As a result, the city dwellers face floods and waterlogging every year. Prior to this, Chattogram City Corporation used to manage the issue of waterlogging.
One of the responsibilities of the CDA is to approve the design of buildings as per building regulations, prevent illegal constructions, and strive to create a sustainably developed and livable Chattogram city. However, they have undertaken numerous projects outside their jurisdiction despite facing a shortage of manpower.
According to the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) prepared in 2008, no structure can be built within 12 feet of the canal. Regrettably, 1,804 structures have been constructed along the canal banks without following this instruction. Despite this, the CDA has been ineffective in taking appropriate measures against these illegal establishments.
Following the Awami League government's assumption of power in 2009, Abdus Salam, the treasurer of the city Awami League, was appointed as the CDA chairman. Subsequently, the CDA shifted its focus towards infrastructural development rather than fulfilling its core responsibilities. Many believe that CDA was assigned projects beyond their jurisdiction due to the victory of Manjur Alam, a BNP-backed candidate, in the 2010 city corporation elections.
Government policy makers should bear in mind that Chattogram City Corporation, like the CDA, is an institution under the government. Regardless of the mayor's party affiliation, they are obligated to work in accordance with the government's development policy.
Viewing local development through a partisan lens is inappropriate. Furthermore, the City Corporation is an elected body and is accountable to the electorate, irrespective of the mayor's affiliation.
On the other hand, CDA office bearers, as part of a government institution, are not held to the same electoral accountability.
It is essential to question the prudence of assigning projects to the CDA, especially after a tragic incident where 14 lives were lost due to the collapse of flyover girders under CDA's construction.
Local government agencies share responsibilities, and if one assumes the responsibilities of another, it can lead to problems. The dispute between Chattogram City Corporation and CDA further exemplifies this issue.
Delwar Majumdar, the former Chairman of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) Chattogram Center, rightly said, “Instead of controlling development, the CDA itself has become involved in unplanned infrastructural development.” This needs to stop.
We also question why it was necessary to hand over road construction and waterlogging projects to CDA when Chattogram City Corporation was already working on them.