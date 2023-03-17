Data Protection Act: Darkness yet to be dispelled

In the context of communal violence in the 90’s, writers and intellectuals took initiative to publish a book under the title of ‘Darkness yet to be dispelled’. The government’s proposed Data Protection Act reminds us of that title. This is because the government has not budged from its position despite concerns of the United Nations and several local and foreign organisations regarding the act. The provision of keeping data inside the country has been relaxed a though.

Even in the new draft, excessive power has been vested in the executive, said a Prothom Alo report. There are provisions that can support government’s collection of data whenever it wishes, and threatens human rights and freedom of expression. The government’s ICT division posted the new draft in its website on Tuesday. Earlier, the ICT division published the draft of the act for the first time in March last year seeking stakeholders’ opinion on it. Since then several drafts have been drawn up. Several local and foreign organisations, rights organisations, foreign missions, financial institutions, social media and e-commerce firms gave their opinions and observations on the draft.