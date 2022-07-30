The final report must have accurate information

Information would not be collected from each home during the post-census data verification. Rather, this would be done through a representative survey. In that case, the concerned people must remember the areas that are likely to get omitted from the census, and the areas that are hard to reach. For example, the slum areas in cities are likely to get omitted. Besides, there was flood in Sylhet and northern districts during the census period. As a result, problems arose to collect from those areas. At the same time, language could work as a barrier to collect detail information from the foreigner staying in Bangladesh.

The census report would be somewhat free from mistakes if these issues are considered in verifying the answers in the post-census survey.

The most interesting information of this population and housing census is – the number of female is more than the number of male. The number of male is – 81,712,824 while the number of female is 83,347,206. In every previous census, the number of men was more than women. This time, the increase in women’s life expectancy could be the reason of this change. On the other hand, we consider the decrease in birth rate and improvement in other socio-economic indices as positive changes.