Violence in Panchagarh: Why no probe body?

The attacks that took place in the last few days over a rally of the Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh is a matter of sorrow, concerning and condemnable. How were two youths killed and nearly 200 homes and businesses looted and set on fire over the religious congregation of a community?

Such an incident of attack took place in 2019. This time too several religious organisations were demanding stopping the programme when Ahmadiyya community announced a programme to be held on 3-4 March. They staged demonstrations parading different roads in the town on Thursday. Following this, the Ahmadiyya community sought help of the local administration to ensure security of the rally. The administration assured them that they can organise the congregation and there wouldn’t be any problem.