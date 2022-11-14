Responsibility of public representatives: Speeches are not enough

Minister of local government Tajul Islam said something very important, and worrying, about the duties and responsibilities of local public representatives. Recently, at a workshop titled 'SDG Localisation: Findings and the Way Forward', he lamented that many of the local public representatives do not know about their responsibilities.

“Many of them lack educational qualifications. They were not given adequate training. The National Institute of Local Government (NILG) has a capacity deficit. NILG has financial and logistical shortfall.”

Naturally, the question is, what steps has the government taken in making the local public representatives efficient? Let’s forget about the predecessors. It has been four years since the local government minister took charge. What steps have they taken to make local representatives responsible at this time? The constitution mentions three responsibilities of local government, the most important of which is the formulation and implementation of plans related to public works and economic development.