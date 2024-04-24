BTEB: How could husband remain free from liability if wife takes bribe

A Prothom Alo report said Sanjida Akter alias Koly, director of Kushtia’s Gorai Polytechnical Institute sent her Tk 300,000 that was carried to her by BTEB’s system analyst engineer AKM Shamsuzzaman, who has been arrested on charges of printing forged certificates and selling those.

A primary investigation has found evidence of transactions of money between Sehela Parvin and Shamsuzzaman, said the police’s intelligence agency. The law enforcement agency has also arrested former employee at BTEB Foysal Hossain, who currently works as a computerman at Shamsuzzaman’s facility to produce forged certificates, Gorai Polytechnical Institute director Sanjida Akter alias Koly, principal of a technical institution Hilful Fuzul, Sardar Golam Mostafa and director of Polytechnical School and College in Dhaka’s Jatrabari, Maksudur Rahman.

The question is what’s the role of the former chairman of BTEB in this scandal of forged certificate-business? It is not credible that he had no knowledge of the whole affair. Following his arrest, Md Ali Akbar Khan was removed from the post of BTEB chairman and attached with the Directorate of Technical Education.