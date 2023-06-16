NID: Why was the transfer necessary?

The initiative to transfer the authority to issue National Identity Card (NID) from the Election Commission (EC) to the Ministry of Home Affairs is almost finalised. The EC will no longer have the power to issue NID after the approval of the new draft law in the cabinet meeting Monday. The commission can only prepare the voter list.

In 2021 the government made a decision on principle to transfer the registration of NID to the home ministry. The proposal did not proceed at the time due to the opposition of the EC. Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda opposed the transfer, stating that the government made this decision without consulting the Election Commission. He believes that the authority to issue National Identity Cards (NID) should remain with the commission. Similarly, former election commissioner Mahbub Talukder expressed concern that this move would significantly diminish the EC's power.