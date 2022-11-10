Why public money wasted under pressure of MPs-ministers

Constructing infrastructures without specific plans have become a 'normal' phenomenon of development activities in Bangladesh. This trend has spiked significantly in almost all sectors including communication, education and health in recent years. In most of the cases, ministers and lawmakers are influencing to have such projects approved for their own constituencies. They are more interested in building infrastructures than delivering services.

A report by Prothom Alo on the negligence in providing services after constructing infrastructures in the health sector revealed that 233 health complexes constructed at various times are lying unused. Among them, there are 58 establishments under the Health Services Division and 175 establishments under the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division.

Public Works Department and Health Engineering Department have constructed these buildings. Although they handed over some 198 buildings constructed in the last seven to eight years, no one knows when those will start operation.