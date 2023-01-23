PTI training: Stop changing course duration repeatedly

The authorities responsible for our education keep switching decisions again and again. But they don't seem to have a headache about whether that decision plays any role in improving the quality of teachers, education and students.

They seem to assume changing decisions as a great achievement of education or their own achievement. This applies to the curriculum for the students as well as the training of teachers.

According to Prothom Alo, it is mandatory for government primary school teachers to undergo training. Earlier the training period was one year. The education policy announced during the Awami League government expanded the duration of this course from one year to 18 months.