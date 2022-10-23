What is the point of RAJUK if illegal buildings are constructed?

RAJUK chairman, however, tried to defend himself by putting some of the blame on the corruption of the engineers. According to him, engineers are also responsible for irregularities in the construction of buildings. The question is, if an engineer commits irregularities while constructing a building, it is the responsibility of RAJUK to supervise it. Why can't they do it? RAJUK has to take the responsibility. For example, the responsibility of RAJUK's failure and irregularities rests with the ministry and the government.

In the meeting, local government minister Tajul Islam pointed out that there are 1 to 5 per cent errors in the DAP Act and advised not to bring forward only negative issues. Negative things can resolved only through positive action not by words or hiding failures. There have been serious allegations over the years about RAJUK’s activities. But unfortunately there is no effective investigation or action taken against those responsible.