Beating up newspersons: BCL’s old way of suppressing free speech

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Chittagong University (CU) unit have beaten up Prothom Alo’s CU correspondent. He was assaulted by BCL leaders and activists in front of the faculty of arts and humanities in the campus on his way to the office of the vice-chancellor for reporting.

The BCL activists first shove him off and then hurled punches on his face, ears and forehead. At one point, the members of the student wing of the ruling party took him inside a residential hall and started beating him up randomly with cricket stumps. His eardrums were torn in the assault.

The BCL leaders and activists threatened him not to report on them saying, ““Write up any more reports and we’ll see who comes to save you. There should be no news about the Chhatra League.” It means that the Chhatra League will continue to be engaged in clashes with local and crude weapons, they will carry out attacks and burn down infrastructures, but nobody will be allowed to write about it.